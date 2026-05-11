Bhagyashree reveals why she outearned Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya: ‘It’s a simple business’

Bhagyashree recently revealed why she was paid more than Salman Khan for their 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya. Speaking about the pay difference, the actor explained that it all depended on “supply and demand” at the time.

The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, became one of the biggest blockbusters of the late 1980s and turned Salman into an overnight star. However, at that point in time, both actors were newcomers.

In an interview with Zoom, Bhagyashree shared that remuneration was decided based on market demand and industry dynamics.

“I don’t know whether people are going to like what I am going to say. It depends upon a lot of supply and demand. It is a simple business when we talk about money. A woman might put in hard work, but if the producer or director feels that she is replaceable by someone else who is offering a better price, then they will stick to the price that they are willing to pay to that particular actress. At that point in time, the actress would have to make a decision on whether she was willing to let go of the work that’s coming to her, and allow someone else to take it. Unless women in general come together and say this is what we are supposed to get paid, it is not going to happen,” shared Bhagyashree.