Bhagyashree recalls ‘miserable’ phase when she could not move her right hand: ‘I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair’

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree says that she decided to focus on fitness after she went through some particularly troubling health issues. The star who immortalised her role as Suman in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan, revealed that there was a time in her life when she could not move her right hand, due to immense pain.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said that she never lets the ‘child in her’ subside and it keeps her youthful. Talking about her health issues that pushed her to fitness, she said, “I had a major health issue where I couldn’t move my right hand at all. I went through immense pain. Now when I think of those days when I fought to get my hand back to movement, I simply get inspired.”

She added, “That one year when I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair was really miserable. And God forbid, I never want to get back to that ever so all my focus is on my health.”

Bhagyashree is the mother of actors Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu, who made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, has starred in several projects after the comedy including Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the recent Nikamma. On the other hand, Avantika made her acting debut with the thriller Mithya.

Bhagyashree said as her children have grown up and are now pursuing their careers, she can enjoy acting much more. She mentioned she is presently reading scripts for OTT platforms. Bhagyashree, who is currently judging the dance reality show DID Super Moms, added that her OTT debut should ‘be different’ from what she has done before. “Playing a central character is surely not on my mind but yes, it should be a pivotal role that the audience remembers for a long time,” she said.