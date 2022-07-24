Bhagyashree recalls ‘miserable’ phase when she could not move her right hand: ‘I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair’

July 24, 2022 3:55:59 pm
Bollywood actor Bhagyashree says that she decided to focus on fitness after she went through some particularly troubling health issues. The star who immortalised her role as Suman in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan, revealed that there was a time in her life when she could not move her right hand, due to immense pain.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said that she never lets the ‘child in her’ subside and it keeps her youthful. Talking about her health issues that pushed her to fitness, she said, “I had a major health issue where I couldn’t move my right hand at all. I went through immense pain. Now when I think of those days when I fought to get my hand back to movement, I simply get inspired.”
She added, “That one year when I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair was really miserable. And God forbid, I never want to get back to that ever so all my focus is on my health.”
Bhagyashree is the mother of actors Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu, who made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, has starred in several projects after the comedy including Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the recent Nikamma. On the other hand, Avantika made her acting debut with the thriller Mithya.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bhagyashree said as her children have grown up and are now pursuing their careers, she can enjoy acting much more. She mentioned she is presently reading scripts for OTT platforms. Bhagyashree, who is currently judging the dance reality show DID Super Moms, added that her OTT debut should ‘be different’ from what she has done before. “Playing a central character is surely not on my mind but yes, it should be a pivotal role that the audience remembers for a long time,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Mann Govt making sincere efforts to start Halwara airport soon: AAP’s Sanjeev Arora
Karnataka: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides
Neeraj Chopra reveals heart warming conversation with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after World Championships final
China launches second space station module, Wentian
Labourer from Madhya Pradesh killed in attack by lions in Gujarat’s Amreli
30 injured as MSRTC bus turns on its side in Solapur, Maharashtra CM Shinde announces aid
Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’
Mohali: Gang smuggling narcotics in ambulance caught with 8 kg opium, three held
Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery
How can Sri Lanka recover from economic collapse?
Thomas Tuchel says he ‘cannot guarantee’ Chelsea will be ready for season start after pre-season defeat to Arsenal
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score online, via SMS