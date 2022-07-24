scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Bhagyashree recalls ‘miserable’ phase when she could not move her right hand: ‘I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair’

Bhagyahsree opens up about her health issues and why she decided to turn to fitness.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 3:55:59 pm
bhagyashreeBhagyashree reveals why she focusses on fitness. (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree says that she decided to focus on fitness after she went through some particularly troubling health issues. The star who immortalised her role as Suman in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan, revealed that there was a time in her life when she could not move her right hand, due to immense pain.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said that she never lets the ‘child in her’ subside and it keeps her youthful. Talking about her health issues that pushed her to fitness, she said, “I had a major health issue where I couldn’t move my right hand at all. I went through immense pain. Now when I think of those days when I fought to get my hand back to movement, I simply get inspired.”

She added, “That one year when I couldn’t even brush my teeth or comb my hair was really miserable. And God forbid, I never want to get back to that ever so all my focus is on my health.”

Also Read |Bhagyashree says husband Himalaya was painted as a villain after she quit Bollywood: ‘The decision I took for love…’

Bhagyashree is the mother of actors Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu, who made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, has starred in several projects after the comedy including Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the recent Nikamma. On the other hand, Avantika made her acting debut with the thriller Mithya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Bhagyashree said as her children have grown up and are now pursuing their careers, she can enjoy acting much more. She mentioned she is presently reading scripts for OTT platforms. Bhagyashree, who is currently judging the dance reality show DID Super Moms, added that her OTT debut should ‘be different’ from what she has done before. “Playing a central character is surely not on my mind but yes, it should be a pivotal role that the audience remembers for a long time,” she said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra's 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Unseen moments from Priyanka Chopra’s 40 birthday bash in Mexico
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement