Bhagyashree recalls why she made husband Himalay Dassani say ‘I love you’. Watch video

Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani, who are currently seen in Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi, recently relived moments from their love story that started way back when they were school students. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Bhagyashree recounts the memories that the two made as teenagers and how they fell in love.

The two revisited their school, the classrooms and the cafeteria and relived some of the fondest memories of their growing up years. “Saari school ki yaadien tazaa ho gayi,” she says. Bhagyashree remembered that they were hesitant about separating after school and that’s when Himalay confessed his love for the actor. “That’s why I made him say I love you,” says Bhagyashree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In an earlier episode, Bhagyashree got really emotional as he recalled her wedding as no one from her family was present. “There was no one from my family at my wedding, and same was the case with my husband. When I told my parents that I want to get married to him, they didn’t agree,” she said.

Bhagyashree aur Himalay ne yaad kiye apni shaadi ke kuchh aise pal, jinhe sunn kar ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhna na bhoolein, #SmartJodi, is Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/xJpGmSA3xQ@ManishPaul03 @bhagyashree123 #HimalayDassani pic.twitter.com/Lh9FXXylsA — StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 28, 2022

Bhagyashree made her debut in the superhit Sooraj Barjatya film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan but retired from films soon after. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “Artistes really work very hard to get the kind of success I got then. I got it quite easily, and very early on in my life. It just came to me. I feel I wasn’t true to my God because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude towards that, I did not value the success that was showered on me. And now I look at it as a learning experience.”

She was recently seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam where she played his mother.

Bhasgyashree’s children have found their way into the film industry. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani has worked in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Her daughter Avantika Dassani recently made her debut with ZEE5 series Mithya.