Bhagyashree pokes fun at Salman Khan’s snake bite incident, invites him to eat at dhaba with ‘snakes’ on the menu

Bhagyashree poked fun at her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan’s recent brush with a snake, as she tagged him in a social media post. She took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a standee for a restaurant, with a glaring spelling error on it. Instead of advertising its ‘snacks’, the restaurant claimed to sell ‘snakes’.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Saw this today and wondered @beingsalmankhan would you care to go?” Salman and Bhagyashree reunited with each other in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 last year. They’d starred opposite each other in their first big hit Maine Pyar Kiya.

Just one day before his birthday in December, Salman was bitten by a non-poisonous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was kept under observation for six hours before being discharged.

On his birthday, Salman greeted mediapersons present at the farm, and told them the story of what had happened. “It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick, the stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle),” he said.

Salman has commenced working on Tiger 3, and has a handful of films in the pipeline. These include Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, No Entry 2 and more.