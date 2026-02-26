Bhagyashree slams unnecessary intimacy in modern films and recalls why 90s heroes had it easier than married actresses

Bhagyashree made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster film Maine Pyar Kiya. Her start in the film industry was what many dream of, and she went on to star in a few films before choosing to quit the industry to focus on her family life. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about how a heroine’s marital status created problems for female actors back in the 1990s.

Speaking to Variety India, she said, “Of course, back then, the stories were also driven by more patriarchal characters. The working woman is a new concept for society even today, and with more educated women stepping into fields that were male-dominated, there is a paradigm shift in society. It has changed the notion of how women are perceived. And it’s great to see even men encouraging and supporting women to work post-marriage.”