Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bhagyashree slams unnecessary intimacy in modern films and recalls why 90s heroes had it easier than married actresses
Bhagyashree spoke about how growing individualism in society is changing the way films are perceived and made. However, the actor admitted that she does not agree with how intimate scenes are shot in films.
Bhagyashree made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the blockbuster film Maine Pyar Kiya. Her start in the film industry was what many dream of, and she went on to star in a few films before choosing to quit the industry to focus on her family life. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about how a heroine’s marital status created problems for female actors back in the 1990s.
Speaking to Variety India, she said, “Of course, back then, the stories were also driven by more patriarchal characters. The working woman is a new concept for society even today, and with more educated women stepping into fields that were male-dominated, there is a paradigm shift in society. It has changed the notion of how women are perceived. And it’s great to see even men encouraging and supporting women to work post-marriage.”
She also spoke about how growing individualism in society is changing the way films are perceived and made. However, the actor admitted that she does not agree with how intimate scenes are shot in films. She said, “Cinema reflects society. In the 90s, it was the only entertainment, the only outing that gave a family the chance to spend time together. Today, families have become nuclear, people are more individualistic, and mediums of creative art have become multifold. The choices, therefore, are many too.”
She added, “However, it has become impossible to please every type of audience. Films have split into cliques, genres, indie, art films, etc. I genuinely feel that while realism is the new market, it is not necessary to show intimacy that will make you squirm while sitting with your parents or children. Stories can be bold, diverse and interesting without being defiant to society.”
ALSO READ: ‘I used to play Mahamrityunjay mantra’: Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘traumatic’ 110-day NICU battle; reveals being ‘forced’ to announce Malti’s birth
Bhagyashree made a comeback to films in recent years and has played character roles in several projects. She was seen in films such as Thalaivii, Radhe Shyam, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others. She will next be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Raja Shivaji.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05