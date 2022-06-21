Bhagyashree says husband Himalaya was painted as a villain after she quit Bollywood: ‘The decision I took for love…’

Actor Bhagyashree made her debut 33 years ago with Salman Khan’s superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya. With the film’s release, she was a star overnight. However, the actor soon bid goodbye to the film industry as she married husband Himalaya after the film’s release. Recalling the time, Bhagyashree in an interview with ETimes opened up on how people made her husband Himalaya “a villain” of her story. They blamed him for her exit from the show business.

“When Maine Pyar Kiya happened and Himalaya and I tied the knot, people didn’t know anything about him. In fact, people had painted him as a villain because I got married to him and stopped working,” she said. But now, Bhagyashree believes that the audience has changed their perspective on Himalaya after the two made their television debut with Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi. The actor said the show helped the audience to understand their journey. She said it also helped them to know Himalaya better and the audience also realised that her decision to leave the film industry was right.

Talking about her comeback, Bhagyashree said her family was very supportive of her comeback. She stated that her kids – Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani – were the ones who told everyone that now she should concentrate on herself and her life. On the work front, Bhagyashree is looking forward to DID Super Moms. In the upcoming dance reality show, she will be judging the contestants with veteran actor Urmila Matondkar and award-winning choreographer Remo D’souza. This is her first project with Urmila Matondkar. Describing her as “very loving and a very warm person,” Bhagyashree said she is enjoying being a part of the show.

DID Super Moms will soon go on air. It will telecast on Zee TV.