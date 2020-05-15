Bhagyashree joins Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi

Bhagyashree has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram, Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Bhagyashree has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. (Photo: Bhagyashree/Instagram, Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Actor Bhagyashree, who is still remembered for her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan, is all set to join Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming film Thalaivi. The film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Late J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking about her role, Bhagyashree said in a statement, “I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in Thalaivi’s life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time.”

“I first met Kangana in 2006 when she had just started her career. Even on the set of Thalaivi, she was extremely respectful, and greeted me as soon as she reacheD the set,” she added.

Directed by AL Vijay the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arvind Swami is set to play the role of MGR in the movie.

Thalaivi is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 26 but due to the ongoing pandemic, the release date might get changed now.

