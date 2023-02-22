Bhagyashree drops a heartfelt birthday wish for son Abhimanyu: ‘The meaning of my existence’

On the occasion of her son Abhimanyu’s birthday, actress Bhagyashree penned a heartfelt post. Calling Abhimanyu a “blessing” in her life, Bhagyashree wrote, “Happy Birthday Son! You are a blessing in my life, the meaning to my existance… from a baby in my arms to the handsome man standing beside me…I value and hold close countless memories that will tide me through when I turn over the horizon.”

She added, “May the Lord God bless you with strength, wisdom and abundance. May you always have gratitude towards all that you have and all that you are about to receive. May the universe engulf its arms and welcome you with love. Love you.”

Bhagyashree also posted a string of pictures of Abhimanyu. In one of the images, he is seen striking a stylish pose with his mom.

Bhagyashree married Himalay Dassani in 1990, a year after her debut in the film industry with Maine Pyar Kiya, which went on to become a cult film. Apart from Abhimanyu, the two are also doting parents to daughter Avantika. Both Abhimanyu and Avantika are actors. Abhimanyu made his acting debut in 2018 with the action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also featured in the films Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nikamma. Avantika made her acting debut with the OTT series Mithya, released in 2022.