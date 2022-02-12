Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani admits she ‘got access to industry people’ because of her mother, but didn’t get work

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani, who is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming psychological thriller Mithya, said she was able to get access to a few industry people because of her mother as well as brother Abhimanyu Dassani, who had made his debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. But she said that this was limited to meetings, and never actually translated to work.

“I do accept and acknowledge that there is a lot of love and respect for my mother and brother in the industry. And so, someone will have a cup of chai with me but I won’t get a movie or a show because you are so-and-so’s daughter or son, at least not for me. I still have to earn that. However, that access means a lot because you have millions of people today just trying to be seen. It’s the hard work that will make the director think I’m right for that part or not or the producer to see I’m worth his or her money,” she told PTI.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Avantika had opened up about how her parents understood that she and her brother are passionate about acting. She said that while they were sceptical about her joining the Hindi film industry, they could see how happy acting made her.

Explaining that their concern came from a place of love, Avantika said, “I am a very emotional and sensitive person. So, both my parents and brother were worried about me. Any protective family would be because, with this industry and the kind of work we do, we have to face several ups and downs. And go through experiences, unlike any other profession. But they saw how passionate I am. They saw my excitement whenever I would read a script or gave an audition. They saw how fulfilled I felt after my acting workshops. So eventually, there was only support and encouragement, and a constant sense of, ‘you love this, you want this, you better work hard for this.'”

Avantika is gearing up for the release of her maiden project, Mithya, a ZEE5 original that sees her sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi. The series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni.

With inputs from PTI