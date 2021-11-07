Bhagyashree dances on Meenakshi Sundareshwar song Tittar Bittar, see video

Bhagyashree is all excited about her son Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘first Netflix film’ Meenakshi Sundareshwar which premiered on November 5.

The happy mom was recently seen dancing on the film’s song “Tittar Bittar” in an Instagram reel.

Sharing the reel, Bhagyashree wrote, “#MeenakshiSundareshwar Has got everyone grooving to #tittarbittar Let love bloom.”

Meenakshi Sundareshwar also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

On Diwali, Bhagyashree shared photos of herself and son Abhimanyu Dassani. The caption read, “New year, new beginnings ! My son’s first Netflix film #MeenakshiSundareshwar released today. Thank you all for pouring in so much love. If you haven’t watched it yet, cuddle up with your loved one, get some popcorn and fall in love again. Thank you all for your blessings. Naye saal ki shubhkamanaye.”

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree will be seen on Bigg Boss 15 tonight where she will be promoting Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Sharing a photo from the episode, Bhagyashree wrote, “Kuch log, kuch baatien, kuch kahaniya kabhi nahi badalte….. Dosti for a lifetime…..@beingsalmankhan.”

The Indian Express film critic gave Meenakshi Sundareshwar two and a half stars and wrote in her review, “The Abhimanyu Dassani-Sanya Malhotra doesn’t satirize or send up the whole arranged marriage thing. It is what it is, and it is the lived reality of millions of young Indians.”