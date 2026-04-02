Long before politics, Bhagwant Mann played a ‘chaatwala’ at Screen Awards: The 2006 performance that left Bollywood in splits

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. In January 2006, Bhagwant Mann was among five popular comedians from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge who performed at the 12th Annual Screen Awards, adding a lively dose of humour to the star-studded evening.

The special entertainment segment, Bindaas Mumbaiya Ishtyle, saw Mann sharing the stage with fellow comedians Raju Srivastav, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, and Naveen Prabhakar, each bringing their signature style to the act.

Dia Mirza arrived on stage to host the segment. She began by asking the audience, “What is that thing that makes your mouth water?” and added in reply, “Pani Puri.”

The actor further said, “In Mumbai, there are chaat vendors on every street, in every nook and corner. And I have a particular favourite. His name is Sewalal Puria. They sell very good chaat. And actually, he had come to Mumbai to become something else, but ended up becoming a chaat seller.”

Bhagwant Mann, portraying a chaatwala, entered the stage singing, “I was making Bilkuri and earning money, I got entry in this show, so what should I do.”

He then added in Hindi, “Hello, first of all, let me tell everyone my full name. My full name is Sewalal Puria, The Chaatwala.” Dia stopped to ask, “Sewalal Puria, I understand, but why do you add this Chaatwala after your name.”

The comedian replied, “Nowadays films also come like this, Fog: The Dhund, Rain: The Barsaat, Deal: The Sauda and the name of the next film will be Flop: The pit gayi.”

Watch Bhagwant Mann’s video from Screen Awards 2006:

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Further at the event, Bhagwant Mann reacted before the Best Playback Singer (Male) winner was announced. Mann said, “Are singers still getting a chance to sing in our Bollywood industry? Just like a potato fits in every vegetable, these heroes have started fitting into everything like this. Now he has started doing comedy himself. They also do the action themselves. He also plays negative roles himself. They also do the item numbers themselves. They also sing the song themselves. They also become the producers themselves. They also do the distribution themselves. The only thing left is that they watch their films also only by themselves.”

He added, “Someone else should also get a chance. Conditions should apply to these.” Dia Mirza added, “I believe our actors have become very multi-faceted these days. But your conditions apply very well in this category. Because our nominees are only singers.”

Bhagwant Mann went on to reveal, “Let me give you one good news. Very soon I am also going to become a singer. I have a freemix album ready.”

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“Freemix? I’ve heard the remix. What is this freemix?” asked Dia.

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“The remix is also a free remix, isn’t it? The song is available for free, you have to spoil it by doing all the chik chik chik and it has spoiled my freemix. Anyway, copyright in India means right to copy. What kind of songs are coming these days, these free mix video songs, what kind of songs are coming, people are watching their TV after dressing them up,” shared the comedian.

The comedian then went on to share a series of witty one-liners and humorous observations, leaving the audience in splits with his impeccable comic timing and playful delivery.

The performance came at the peak of Bhagwant Mann’s career as a television personality, years before he transitioned into politics in 2011, making it a memorable moment in the awards’ history.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV.