BFFs with Vogue Season 3: Janhvi Kapoor wants to set up Ishaan Khatter with Tara Sutaria

Although Janhvi Kapoor has embraced life in the public eye, the same couldn’t be said about her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi on Saturday made her small screen debut with an appearance on the show BFFs With Vogue alongside her sister Janhvi. The siblings discussed their mutual love for fashion, tattoos and more.

Advertising

Twinning with their short skirts and white top ensemble, the sisters looked flawless. While Khushi, known to be the typical introverted millennial who doesn’t leave her room, handled her first television appearance with ease, Janhvi, being the overprotective elder sister, began the show by revealing that she was feeling “more nervous than Khushi” and requested the trolls to be nice to her baby sister.

The host Neha Dhupia asked both the sisters to introduce each other. It became evident that the sisters share an extremely close bond as they only had nice things to say about each other. Neha also asked Khushi about her plans to foray into the film industry, following the footsteps of her sister and mother, to which Khushi responded with a respectful “not right now”. But when she was asked who she’d like to debut opposite, Khushi said it would be Ahaan Pandey.

Janhvi Kapoor also shut down all the dating rumours circulating around her and Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khattar. The actor revealed that she was “nice and single” and said she would set Ishaan up with Tara (Sutaria) because they look cute together. Regarding dating and boys, Khushi Kapoor said that their father Boney Kapoor is a cool dad and is open to the idea of boyfriends.

Advertising

When asked if Janhvi has ever fallen in love with a co-star, the actor played it safe by answering that Parthavi was madly in love with Madhu (Janhvi and Ishaan’s characters from Dhadak). Janhvi also revealed that she would love to do a kissing scene with heartthrob Vicky Kaushal.

When asked who had the better fashion sense, Khushi unabashedly said that Sara Ali Khan has a better fashion sense that her sister, because Janhvi has only been wearing gym clothes and anarkalis lately.

After playing a nutritionist-approved version of ‘Never Have I Ever’, the sisters moved on to a game of charades. Khushi won as she managed to act out more words.

It was a breath of fresh air to see the childish, fun side of one of the most popular star siblings in Bollywood. Their rapport and banter made it all the more clear that the two girls are like any other sisters-turned-BFF duo.

While Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy filming the biopic of Indian Air Force Officer Gunjan Saxena, Khushi Kapoor will soon be leaving to the US to continue her higher studies.