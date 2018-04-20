Beyond the Clouds movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Indian film industry’s new sensation, Ishaan Khatter’s debut feature film Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today. The movie has been directed by critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi. By the looks of its preview, Beyond the Clouds seems like just another realistic take on a facet of life by Majidi.
The film’s screenplay has been penned by Majidi himself. And the music of the movie has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film’s main plotline revolves around a brother-sister relationship, and how their bond gets affected by unforeseen circumstances.
A good chunk of the film has been shot in Mumbai and the film has been produced by Zee Studios. Beyond the Clouds also features Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role.
Acclaimed director Majid Majidi's latest film, Beyond the Clouds, has been receiving a great feedback from the industry itself. However, critics and the audience seem divided over the movie. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The music of the movie has been composed by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman.
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave an average review to Beyond the Clouds.
'Majidi spends a great deal of his time clocking documented-a-million-times-over Mumbai grunge. Here’s the dhobhi ghat, there’s the flapping clothesline, here’s the colourful ‘kotha’, there’s mud and the flamingos and the rattling local train and, a colourful sketch of Holi players, which looks as if it was shot somewhere in North India, rather than the bay,' her review read.
Actor Rajesh Khatter took to social media site Instagram today to share his feelings on son Ishaan Khatter's debut feature film, Beyond the Clouds. Khatter posted an image of himself with Ishaan and wrote in the caption, 'From arriving into our world then to arriving into the cinematic world today ur journey has been incredible .. go fly @ishaan95 .. the love of your loved one's for you is #beyondtheclouds & back. #lettheloveflow people. In cinema's today worldwide @majidmajidi_fans #majidmajidi#arrahman #vishalbhardwaj
"I went in for Beyond The Clouds with a lot of expectations since it's a Majid Majidi film but honestly found it quite underwhelming. The film offers some great moments but the overall impact is zilch. Majidi tries to create the rustic world of Mumbai which must be new to his eyes but to us, it's just another film indulging in poverty porn. Ishaan Khatter has his moments where he shines but Malavika Mohanan leaves no impact at all."
Acclaimed director Majid Majidi's new film Beyond the Clouds has hit the theatres today. And in case you are still debating as to why you should go and watch the movie, here are a couple of reasons to get you started:
Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan
The stars of Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan Khatter, and Malavika Mohanan, are loaded with talent. Khatter is the younger brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and is making his debut into the world of movies with the Majidi film. The teasers that have been released by the makers promise an interesting act by both Khatter and Mohanan. The trailer itself rides high on emotions and intent.
Majid Majidi
The filmmaker's Children of Heaven was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Majidi's movies have always been applauded for their content and approach towards cinema itself. However, only time will tell if his latest offering to cinema proves to be as big a success as his previous ventures.
