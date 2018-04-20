Beyond the Clouds movie release highlights: Review, audience reaction and more

Ishaan Khatter starrer Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today. Ishaan Khatter starrer Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today.

Indian film industry’s new sensation, Ishaan Khatter’s debut feature film Beyond the Clouds has hit screens today. The movie has been directed by critically acclaimed director Majid Majidi. By the looks of its preview, Beyond the Clouds seems like just another realistic take on a facet of life by Majidi.

The film’s screenplay has been penned by Majidi himself. And the music of the movie has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film’s main plotline revolves around a brother-sister relationship, and how their bond gets affected by unforeseen circumstances.

A good chunk of the film has been shot in Mumbai and the film has been produced by Zee Studios. Beyond the Clouds also features Malavika Mohanan in a pivotal role.

Read all the updates about Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan's Beyond the Clouds: