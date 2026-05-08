‘Better than Ranbir Kapoor’: Aamir Khan stuns with impromptu singing after praising Riddhima

Singing videos of Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma from the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi are now going viral online.

We all know Kapil Sharma’s love for singing, but a chance meeting with Aamir Khan turned into an impromptu jam session at the star’s residence. Recently, when Aamir attended the special screening of Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor-starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi, it ended up becoming an unexpected musical night.

A few videos from the screening event is going viral on social media, showing Aamir Khan singing, laughing, and bonding with the cast of the film, after the screening.

In a clip shared by Kapil’s film, the actor-comedian and singer by passion, Kapil, can be seen entertaining the guests with his version of the classic song ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”, which he dedicated to co-star Neetu Kapoor. Aamir Khan can be seen along with Kapil, while Neetu hugged and kiss Kapil for the gesture.