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‘Better than Ranbir Kapoor’: Aamir Khan stuns with impromptu singing after praising Riddhima
Aamir Khan surprised fans with an impromptu singing session alongside Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb during the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi.
We all know Kapil Sharma’s love for singing, but a chance meeting with Aamir Khan turned into an impromptu jam session at the star’s residence. Recently, when Aamir attended the special screening of Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor-starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi, it ended up becoming an unexpected musical night.
A few videos from the screening event is going viral on social media, showing Aamir Khan singing, laughing, and bonding with the cast of the film, after the screening.
In a clip shared by Kapil’s film, the actor-comedian and singer by passion, Kapil, can be seen entertaining the guests with his version of the classic song ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo”, which he dedicated to co-star Neetu Kapoor. Aamir Khan can be seen along with Kapil, while Neetu hugged and kiss Kapil for the gesture.
Watch Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan video here:
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In another clip, Aamir and also Daadi Ki Shaadi actor Sadia Khateeb can be seen sing the iconic ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ from Aamir’s 1998 film Ghulam. The actor was later also seen singing ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ alongside Kapil.
Here are more jamming videos of Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan:
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Aamir also praised the film that stars his siter Nuzhat, “Saare actors ne bahut acha kaam kia hai, Neetu ji ne toh, Sarathkumar ji ne bahut acha kaam kia hai, Kapil ne lajawab kaam kia hai, Riddhima ki pehli movie hai…Ranbir se behtar kia hai, bahut maza aya mujhe (Everyone has performed very well. Sarathkumar, Kapil have acted very well. This is Riddhima’s first film and she has done better than Ranbir. I really enjoyed the film). My very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best. Well done guys.”
Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, R Sarathkumar, and Teju Kolhapure in key roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor. The comedy-drama is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.
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