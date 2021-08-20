Besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are rocking their latest photos

August 20, 2021 4:15:37 pm
Trust BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan to always make a splash with their Instagram updates. Their new photos, sporting quite different looks, are being appreciated by their fans on social media. Shanaya, who recently attended a family event dressed in a vibrant lehenga, got thumbs up on Instagram. The aspiring actor was seen at the baby shower ceremony of Antara Marwah and Mohit Marwah along with other Kapoor family members.
On Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana treated us with some latest clicks of hers.
Suhana, who is quite active on social media, shared two new ones. The young star-kids can be seen posing with a gorgeous sunset forming a perfect backdrop.
Suhana was quite lavish with praise for Shanaya’s photos. As Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter posted her pictures with the caption, “feeling my prettiest in @manishmalhotra05 💚✨,” Suhana reacted with a smattering of appreciative emojis.
See some more photos of the young BFFs of B-town:
Suhana Khan’s relationship with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, and also with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda have often given us friendship goals.
