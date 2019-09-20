Box office lowdown: Here’s how recent Hindi remakes of south Indian films have fared

Bollywood’s fixation with remaking south Indian films continues with this week’s release Prassthanam. The political drama is based on the Telugu film of the same name. While the original starred actors like Sharwanand, Sai Kumar, Sundeep Kishan and Vennela Kishore, the Hindi remake features Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff.

A glance at the performance of such remakes shows that rarely do they fail to hit the bull’s eye at the Hindi box office. They are a safe bet for producers who have seen the reception at least in one belt of the country. So, giving it a little Bollywood twist and elements only ensures these remakes can win over a pan-India audience.

Here we list the most popular Bollywood remakes of south Indian films in the last 10 years, and how they fared at the box office.

Kabir Singh – 2019

A remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), Kabir Singh saw Shahid Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda. The Bollywood remake, despite receiving flak from a section of the audience, went on to become one of the biggest grossers of 2019. Its lifetime collection stands at Rs 278.24 crore.

Simmba – 2018

A remake of Telugu film Temper (2015), starring Jr NTR, Simmba ensured Ranveer Singh ended 2018 with a bang. The cop drama, helmed by Rohit Shetty, collected a total of Rs 240.31 crore.

Baaghi 2 – 2018

Just like the original film Kshanam (2016), the Hindi version, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, was also successful. With a lifetime earning of Rs 164.38 crore, Baaghi 2 became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2018.

OK Jaanu – 2017

A remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), OK Jaanu featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. It, however, failed to recreate the magic of the original and earned only Rs 23.64 crore.

Drishyam – 2015

Mohanlal’s 2013 Malayalam film of the same name was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The thriller impressed the audience with its sleek editing and gripping screenplay, making it a success at the Bollywood box office. Its lifetime collection is Rs 67.13 crore.

Kick – 2014

Out of the multi-language remakes of Telugu hit film Kick (2009) starring Ravi Teja, Salman Khan lead its Hindi version. The action movie went on to break several records at the Bollywood box office. Its total collection stands at Rs 231.85 crore.

Main Tera Hero – 2014

The Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan film was a remake of Telugu movie Kandireega (2011). Despite an initial setback due to a clash with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and India vs South Africa World Cup match on its release day, it showed good growth in the next few days. The comedy film ended its run with a decent lifetime collection of Rs 50.60 crore.

Rowdy Rathore – 2012

It was an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Vikramarkudu (2006), featuring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty. Prabhudheva directorial Rowdy Rathore starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It was one of the highest-grossing films that year, collecting a total of Rs 133.25 crore.

Singham – 2011

The film to kick off Rohit Shetty’s cop universe was Singham starring Ajay Devgn. But it was actually a remake of 2010 film Singam featuring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. However, both the movies had Prakash Raj as its main villain. Singham emerged a clear winner and collected a total of Rs 100.30 crore, which was huge at that time.

Force – 2011

To say that John Abraham’s career got a new lease of life with Force won’t be wrong. The remake of Tamil hit film Kaakha Kaakha, (2003) with Suriya, Jyothika and Jeevan in the lead roles, Force had John playing a revenge-seeking cop. The movie was also a turning point for actor Vidyut Jammwal who played the main villain. Force’s lifetime earning stands at Rs 27.29 crore.

Bodyguard – 2011

Dileep and Nayantara’s hit 2010 Malayalam film of the same name was remade in Hindi with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Right from its opening day, Bodyguard was on a record-breaking spree, which continued until it ended its box office journey at Rs 148.86 crore.

Wanted – 2009

Salman Khan’s career got a shot in the arm with the release of Wanted, the Hindi remake of 2006 Telugu blockbuster Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz. Wanted is still remembered for its thrill and unexpected twists. Its total lifetime collection stands at Rs 60.24 crore.

Ghajini – 2008

Aamir Khan played a revenge-seeking man suffering from anterograde amnesia (short-term memory loss) in this remake of Murugadoss’s 2005 Tamil film of the same name. Ghajini became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Its lifetime collection stands at Rs 114 crore.