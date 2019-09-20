Besides The Zoya Factor, a list of best book adaptations in Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are back on the screen with the movie adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel The Zoya Factor.

The Zoya Factor revolves around Zoya Solanki (Sonam) who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Dulquer plays Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Before the opening day collection for the Abhishek Sharma directorial is revealed, here’s a list of some of the best-remembered Bollywood adaptations of books and short stories, and how they fared at the theaters.

Raazi (2018)

Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat (2008) was adapted by Meghna Gulzar. Its story was a true account of an Indian spy who gets married into a Pakistani family of military officials to extract information for her country before the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Alia Bhatt played Sehmat in the hugely successful film.

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Chetan Bhagat’s most recent film adaptation was based on his novel of the same name (2014). It is the story of a guy from Bihar who falls in love with his college mate and later goes on a quest to win her travelling from his hometown to London. The film had an average run at the box office.

Fitoor (2016)

All one remembers about Fitoor is the performance by Tabu, Katrina Kaif’s red hair and Amit Trivedi’s beautiful compositions. The film set in Kashmir was based on Charles Dickens’ novel Great Expectations (1861). It, however, failed to impress the audience.

2 States (2014)

The romantic comedy was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage (2009). It traces the story of a couple from different states of India and the hardships they face before the marriage. The movie was Bhagat’s fourth book adaptation. It was a commercial and musical hit.

Lootera (2013)

Based on O. Henry’s short story The Last Leaf (1907), it was set against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act in 1950s. It tells the story of a conman Nandu, who poses as an archaeologist to woo Paki, the daughter of a Bengali zamindar. Lootera is remembered for its impactful screenplay and music.

Kai Po Che (2013)

Another one from Chetan Bhagat’s collection, this one was based on the book The Three Mistakes of My Life (2008). It revolved around three friends and how their life gets affected by the aftermath of Godhra incident and the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. The film was a critical and commercial darling.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Priyanka Chopra plays the lead in this dark comedy based on Susanna’s Seven Husbands by Ruskin Bond. The Vishal Bharadwaj directorial revolves around a femme fatale, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, who kills her seven husbands in an unending quest for love. Despite underperforming at the box office, the film earned a lot of critical acclaim.

3 Idiots (2009)

Rajkumar Hirani adapted Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone. The coming-of-age film revolved around three engineering students and how their friendship changes due to the education system and competition. It was one of the biggest hits of 2009.

Saawariya (2007)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduced Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in this adaption of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s short story White Nights (1848). It revolves around a guy who falls in love with a woman but his love remains unrequited as the woman awaits the return of her lover, with whom she reunites in the end. The film was a box office disaster.

Omkara (2006)

Vishal Bharadwaj’s penchant for adapting William Shakespeare’s stories is not unknown. His hit adaptation of 17th-century novel Othello gave Saif Ali Khan, a new lease of life after he played the cunning and memorable Langda Tyagi.

Parineeta (2005)

Another adaptation of a Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay work, this one was based on his 1914 Bengali novella of the same name. The hit romantic drama was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and marked Vidya Balan’s debut in Bollywood. It revolved around friends-turned-lovers Lalita and Shekhar, who defy societal and family odds to seek each other.

Maqbool (2003)

Vishal Bhardwaj roped in actors like Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan and Tabu for this adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic play, Macbeth (1606). The film initially did not have a successful run but went on to attain cult status in Bollywood. This was the first of Bharadwaj’s “Shakespeare trilogy”.

Pinjar (2003)

Amrita Pritam’s Punjabi novel of the same name (1950) is set during the Partition of India and revolves around a Hindu girl whose family denounces her after she is abducted by a Muslim man. Perhaps one of the best works of Urmila Matondkar, it won immense critical acclaim including a National Award.

Devdas (2002)

This adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas (1917) had a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was the most expensive film of its time. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Guide (1965)

Based on the novel The Guide (1958) by RK Narayan, it shows the transformation of a tour guide to a holy man. It is remembered for the award-winning performances by Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, along with memorable music by SD Burman. Guide was ranked at number four by Time magazine in its list of Best Bollywood Classics.