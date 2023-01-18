Besharam Rang singer Shilpa Rao on how Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone dealt with Pathaan controversy: ‘Love is their only ammunition’

Singer Shilpa Rao’s recent track Besharam Rang from upcoming film Pathaan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. A section of politicians from the ruling party claimed that the colour of the swimsuit sported by actor Deepika Padukone hurt religious sentiments. However, the singer says that both Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan dealt with opposition and controversy with love and respect.

Shilpa in an interview with Connect FM Canada says that both the actors have built themselves from scratch and it’s very inspiring. She said, “When I look at Shah Rukh and Deepika, I think they have come up from rock bottom, may be gone back and come up and the graph keeps moving up and down but its going forward. I feel any progress that is there, no matter how slow it is, it’s very important to keep moving forward. And moving forward with a lot of love, a lot of respect for each other respect for people who they mingle with.”

The singer adds, “I really feel that both these people are leading with love, that is the only ammunition that they have and I don’t think they need anything else.”

Shilpa has been part of the Indian music industry for almost two decades now and has sung in Shah Rukh’s film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Observing what others say about the superstar, she said, “Whenever I meet people who have met Shah Rukh, one thing that comes out very very strongly is that he deals with people with a lot of respect. Be it anyone and this is very inspiring for me.”

She adds, “…I have worked with these people but more than that, I have learnt how to be a better human being from these people. Just basic like ‘are you fine? Have something’ The whole point of asking someone ‘do you want to have coffee?’, ‘Are you hungry?’ It’s a show of love, of respect. I think it’s a very important factor for us because mehmaan nawazi is about showing love.”

Shilpa is also in praise for Deepika, for whom she sung in songs such as Khuda Jaane, Lafangey Parinde and Cocktail. Calling her a ‘warm person’, the singer said, “Whenever I have met her, there is so much warmth in the way she meets you, there is so much, what do you say… What you see is what you get. She is a generous person and a very warm person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25. The film, which also stars actor John Abraham as the antagonist, is already one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.