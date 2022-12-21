Besharam Rang row: How a two-piece swimming costume has created one holy mess

Orange is the new black mark on Hindu culture. As Deepika Padukone’s allegedly saffron-coloured bikini gets more coverage than it offered Deepika, it made me wonder if Besharam Rang would be an appropriate term for the men not just segregating colours and creating dangerous religious symbolism, but also poisoning cinema with sectarian thought. Not to mention the panic that brands offering swimsuits must be feeling as they potentially pull every orange bikini, one-piece and burkini off the racks.

The controversy around Besharam Rang began when politicians (belonging to or with proximity to the majority party), found not just the bikini offensive but its colour as well. Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam posted a series of tweets in which he ranted against Deepika saying, “JNU-dhaari are hurting the sentiments of the janeu-dhaari.”

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the song was shot with a ‘dirty mindset’. and now the state’s Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has launched a fresh attack by making deeply offensive comments against Shah Rukh Khan. Gautam said, “Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter,” he said. To abuse someone by linking him to his daughter, mother or wife is so regressive that we need a whole new word to describe such comments.

It’s hard not to feel a strong sense of deja vu to the time when Deepika’s waist was digitally covered with fabric in Padmavat after sustained protests against the film and Deepika’s waistline showing. Apparently, a Hindu queen’s waistline showing while dancing with other women in a function meant only for women was unacceptable. But let’s take a step back and understand the significance of the colour that has caused such a furore. As per colour therapy, the colour saffron is associated with the sacral chakra, or the second most important energy centre in the body. The sacral chakra is associated with the health of our digestive and reproductive organs. Concentrating on this colour for therapeutic purposes is said to benefit individuals both physically and mentally.

According to some publications, Hindu ascetics chose saffron robes, because the colour indicated ‘sacrifice, religious abstinence, the quest for light and salvation.’ Buddhist monks believe that orange is the colour of bliss as it is the amalgamation of red and yellow. Since the colour orange can be associated with fire and the sun, orange/saffron robes became symbolic of dispelling darkness from the mind and controlling anger. Please pause to let the irony of this sink in.

So, how did a colour that was meant to evoke feelings of peace, and transport you to an elevated plane of thinking, become an issue that people are spewing venom over? While one can question how these politicians are so sure the bikini is saffron coloured unless they have watched the song repeatedly and very closely, the more obvious question is why they haven’t reacted to bikinis or even orange bikinis earlier. In the film Cocktail released almost a decade ago, Deepika wore an orange-coloured bikini, and horror of horrors, made out with Saif Ali Khan on a beach. While promoting Gehraiyaan, she posed underwater in an orange swimming costume.

One of the most sensuous love songs ever filmed in Hindi cinema, “Dhak dhak karne laga” has Madhuri Dixit in an orange outfit seducing Anil Kapoor. Kareena wore an orange sari in the song “Zubi Doobi” from the film 3 Idiots and danced with Aamir in the rain. Katrina Kaif wore an orange sari and a backless orange blouse as she danced in a fairly intimate song with the central government’s favourite agent of change, Akshay Kumar.

Those were blissful times in retrospect because films were meant to entertain or at the most create awareness about social evils. Cinema was not tainted with religious intolerance nor expected to further anyone’s political agenda. Is it a mere coincidence that Raj Thackeray asked Akshay Kumar to play Shivaji Maharaj in an upcoming Marathi film? Akshay Kumar’s other films this year were Prithviraj Chauhan, Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand played Raj, Rohit and Rahul for years before he started choosing scripts or producing films, where he many of the characters he played were Muslim.

Aamir Khan recently faced flak for playing a Sikh man with intellectual challenges. It’s not easy to ignore how actors are making choices or are getting segregated based on their assumed or enforced political allegiances. Social media has only served to deepen the flames of intolerance. Politicians have realised that by posing as a soldier of the religion and creating a perception of threat, they can encourage people to take offence even when there is no cause.

Contrary to what the self-proclaimed knights in saffron armour, green is an integral part of Hinduism as well. As are yellow and red. Married women wear green bangles, red sindoor and are smeared with yellow haldi. Green Ashoka and Tulsi leaves are a part of religious ceremonies, and amongst certain communities like the Maharashtrians, the bride wears a green or yellow sari while getting married. So how and why have we allowed one colour to represent the varied ways in which millions of us practice Hinduism?

After suffering hundreds of crores in losses over the past two years due to the pandemic, Bollywood is finally crawling back to its feet. People are finally venturing into movie theatres again but are still being choosy. If a handful of fabric offends or makes people feel threatened about the future of a religion that is several centuries old, then the only people who need to feel Besharam is them.