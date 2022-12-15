scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Besharam Rang composer duo Vishal-Sheykher call Pathaan song ‘an exciting crossover’: ‘It’s an ode to…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' song from Pathaan has found its fans and detractors.

Vishal Sheykhar- Besharam RangMusic composer duo Vishal and Sheykhar have composed music for song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. (Photo: Vishal Dadlani/ Instagram, Screenshot/ YRF YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s song ‘Besharam Rang‘ has led to a fair share of conversation after it landed earlier this week. The song has become quite popular on the internet and has caught everyone’s attention — from music lovers, meme makers to politicians.

Now, the song’s music composer duo, Vishal and Sheykhar, have spoken about what went into making this song. The song’s video has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube within three days of release.

Speaking about ‘Besharam Rang’, Vishal Dadlani said in a statement, “Besharam Rang is a unique song. It is a confluence of genres that makes it very exciting musically. It is almost an old-school melody paired with a modern beat, that is influenced by Afro beat but is electronic.”

Vishal said that he and Caralisa Monteiro have sung the Spanish version of the song. “What I love most is how a true melody transcends language, because while Shilpa is singing it, it sounds like a very traditional Indian melody and Caralisa and I are singing a Spanish version of that melody and it sounds authentic there too.”

“It’s an exciting crossover, we had a lot of fun making it. I think Siddharth (director Siddharth Anand) wanted to raise the bar in terms of the woman, the protagonist singing the song being very sensual, very empowered. It’s sexy and fun, and it’s a great groove that people are really going to enjoy dancing to it. A lot of heart has gone into it and I hope everyone enjoys it,” Vishal adds.

Vishal and Sheykhar have earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in films like War, Bang Bang, Salaam Namaste and composed hits like Khuda Jaane, Ghungroo and Hairat.

Also read |Baahubali producer criticises BJP minister’s comments on Deepika Padukone’s clothes in Besharam Rang: ‘Hitting rock bottom now’

Sheykhar Ravjiani says that the song is an ode to all the old and beautiful melodies we’ve grown up listening. He says, “Besharam Rang’s inspiration in all the old beautiful melodies we’ve grown up listening to, but infused with today’s vibe and sound. Siddharth and us go back a long way. The collaboration started with a foundation of a great friendship and understanding. It is one of those rare working relationships that is driven by a huge amount of passion, love for music and an ability to instantly grasp what we are collectively trying to achieve musically. The reason for the success of our combination lies in the joy of the process of making music and this joy is palpable when the audience hears the song.”

Pathaan, releasing on January 25, will be the first big Bollywood film to land next year. Shah Rukh Khan is returning on the big screen after five years, he was last seen in Zero (2018). The superstar reportedly plays the role of RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:28:28 pm
