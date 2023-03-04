Singer Benny Dayal ‘bruised’ after being struck by drone during live concert in Chennai

Popular singer Benny Dayal was struck by a drone camera that was filming him during a live performance in Chennai. A video of the incident during the concert at VIT Chennai on Friday went viral on social media. Later, on Friday, the ‘Badtameez Dil’ singer shared details about the incident.

Dropping a personalised video to brief his fans on the incident, the singer said the drone struck his head accidentally during the live stage performance and also left him with some bruises in his fingers.

“The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster. Thanks to all for love and prayers,” he said.

The ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker also urged all fellow artistes to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to rope in professional drone operators. He added, “I just want to express three things. All artistes should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones.” Benny added, “Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, get a certified drone operator because it’s very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone.” “We are artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don’t have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn’t come so close to artistes during a live performance,” he said.

He tagged a message with his video post that read, “SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL ARTIST CONCERNING DRONE OPERATORS. Kindly Listen! Thank you @vit.chennai @vibrancevit for having me over to perform. You all are amazing.” As soon as the singer posted the video, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben!” Singer-actor Shirley Setia wrote, “Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!” A fan wrote, “Take care. Get well soon.”

Benny is the voice behind chartbusters such as ‘Daaru Desi’, ‘Let’s Nacho’, ‘Locha-e-Ulfat’, ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ and ‘Besharmi Ki Height’, among others.