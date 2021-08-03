Bellbottom trailer: Akshay Kumar is on ‘national duty’ in this hijacking story

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom is out, and it looks like an intense hijacking thriller. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story of the film where Akshay Kumar’s character, who operates under the code name Bellbottom, is at the helm of a rescue operation.

Set in the 1980s, he has to free the passengers of a plane held hostage by terrorists. The film is said to be based on true events.

Bellbottom will be among the first few films to release theatrically after the second wave of coronavirus shut down theatres. The makers recently announced a worldwide release for the Akshay Kumar film on August 19.

Akshay, who had wrapped up the film’s shoot in October 2020, called Bellbottom a journey that has “put the Hindi film industry right on the global map.”

Last year, sharing a poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much – this maxim perhaps best describes the ‘Bellbottom’ journey from start to finish. A schedule that began as an impossibility has culminated into a storybook ending that has put the Hindi film industry right on the global map.”

Bellbottom was among the films that started shooting after the first wave of Covid-19 abated. Akshay had opened up on the intense shoot for the film while keeping all safety protocols in mind. “It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji (producer Vasu Bhagnani) and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again,” he had earlier said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a few reports suggested that the makers were eyeing an OTT release for the film. However, Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment released a statement quashing the rumour.

“Pooja Entertainment would like to quash all speculation in some sections of the media regarding the release of our upcoming film Bellbottom. Any announcement regarding the impending release of the film will be made by Pooja Entertainment at the opportune time. Nobody other than Pooja Entertainment has the mandate to make any statements with regards to any development with the film. We would like to request the media to support us as you always have and refrain from publishing any information that is not officially communicated by us. Stay safe and mask up. Our prayers with one and all,” the statement read.

Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.