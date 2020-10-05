Bellbottom teaser: Akshay Kumar is a stylish RAW agent

Bellbottom is set to release on April 2, 2021.

The teaser of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom is out. It comes days after the shooting of the much-anticipated film was wrapped up in the UK. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor.

The teaser features a dapper Akshay at an airbase. The actor looks the part of a RAW agent in the espionage thriller said to be inspired by true events.

Akshay Kumar had last week shared on social media that Bellbottom had wrapped up shooting after a start-to-finish schedule in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie had been under production for nearly two months, amid heightened COVID-19 safety measures.

Talking about the intense schedule amid the pandemic, Akshay Kumar had said, “It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again.”

Bellbottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.

