BellBottom song Marjaawaan’s poster copied? Here’s what fans said about Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor photo

Bollywood’s love for seeking inspiration continues in Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom. As the film’s first song titled “Marjaawaan” was released on Friday, fans started sharing its poster, but not in a manner that would leave its makers pleased

BellBottom‘s first song “Marjaawaan” came out on Friday and a poster featuring Akshay Kumar with co-actor Vaani Kapoor was unveiled earlier in the day. In the poster, the onscreen couple is romancing in an intimate pose, while hanging from a train. Its first look might give an impression of a feisty love story between the two stars in the upcoming espionage drama, but the poster, as many have pointed out, is infact inspired.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (& my boys) (@backpackdiariez)

Fans were quick to call out the poster for being similar to what social media influencer and digital creator named Camille had shared earlier. Camille is a globetrotter and her handle named ‘backpackdiariez’ boasts of beautiful clicks from across the world.

Many also pointed out that “Marjaawaan” poster has certain similarities to photos of others such as Tina and Cederique (ournextlocation) and Raquel and Miguel (explorerssaurus).

Check out some more similar clicks that presumably inspired the poster of “Marjaawaan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAQUEL & MIGUEL |Love & Travel (@explorerssaurus_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒯𝒾𝓃𝒶 & 𝒞𝑒𝒹𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓆𝓊𝑒 💍 (@ournextlocation)

Closer home, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde also posed in same fashion for one of the posters of their much-awaited film Radhe Shyam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

“Marjaawaan” is a love balled shot in Scotland. The romantic number is sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur, and has been composed by Gurnazar Singh. It has Akshay Kumar professing his love for his onscreen wife, Vaani Kapoor.

BellBottom has Akshay playing the role of an undercover agent. The film also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. It is slated for a theatrical release on August 19.