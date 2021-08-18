Bellbottom movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom is all set to release in theatres on August 19. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles, is one of the first big-scale Hindi movies to release in theatres nationwide after the second lockdown was lifted. While it is still very doubtful how many people will actually turn up to see the movie amid the pandemic, Khiladi Kumar stands by the makers’ decision to have a theatrical release. The film’s story shows a covert operative, played by Akshay, who saves 210 passengers of a hijacked Indian plane.

Earlier, while speaking to the media in a group interview, Akshay had talked about the box office prospects of Bellbottom, “The pressure is that Maharashtra is still closed and 30 per cent of the money comes from Maharashtra. And because only 50 per cent occupancy is allowed so half of the rest of the 70 per cent share is also gone. But we have to take a risk. I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Bellbottom trailer was Lara Dutta’s makeover as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While fans were taken by the beauty queen’s new avatar, Dutta told indianexpress.com that she herself couldn’t believe the transformation upon looking herself in the mirror. “I couldn’t recognise myself. First of all, being offered to play the role of a personality like Indira Gandhi is a dream come true for any female actor. You wait for years to play such an iconic role on screen. But it is also needless to say that it is a tremendous amount of responsibility as you need to portray a legendary figure correctly on screen,” she said.

Calling it her dream role, Lara said she knew at once upon reading the script the amount of preparation that was needed to portray such an iconic historical figure. She said, “When it came to performance, I knew I had to pull up my socks to make myself believable on screen. There was a lot of prep that went into that as well. I watched a lot of footage and archive videos of Indira Gandhi. I was also lucky to get notes from my father. While he was in the Indian Air Force, he used to serve Mrs Gandhi as her personal pilot. So, he became an integral source of information for me. Through him, I got an insider perspective rather than just what was available to me through the makers and what existed on the internet.”