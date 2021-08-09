‘Stop doing these stunts’: Twinkle Khanna tells husband Akshay Kumar as he works extra hard to impress her

Even after two decades of togetherness, Bollywood star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna cannot help but try and impress each other. In fact, Akshay admitted as much during a recently released BTS training video of his upcoming film BellBottom. The clip featured Akshay and some members of the cast performing intense training sequences in the middle of a jungle.

Commenting on the same, Khiladi Kumar said, “My wife happened to be visiting on the sets when we shot the sequence in the jungle. So, I had to pull all my tricks out of the bag because even after 20 years, I still can’t help but want to impress her. I had to do the most chin-ups because there were other boys also, but I had to do more than that so that she can always be impressed with me. Luckily, my wife notices everything so it is never in vain.” Replying on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “I am impressed. Now will you stop these stunts?”

In another post, she wrote, “Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K #Bellbottom Repost@akshaykumar Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION. Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August.”

BellBottom is a period drama set in the 80s which aims to narrate India’s first covert operation that took place in 1984 after an airplane hijack. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Amongst multiple heinous airplane hijacks, India was made to face another such challenge in 1984. BellBottom, a RAW agent played by Akshay Kumar sees through the plan and thus, begins India’s first covert operation. A story based on true events, led by BellBottom, that went on to create one of the most defining moments of the country.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi in significant parts.

BellBottom will release on August 19 in theatres.