Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh roped in for Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

Director Bejoy Nambiar, known for films like Shaitan, David, Solo and Wazir among others, has announced his next project. Titled Taish, the film stars Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane.

Advertising

The film is a revenge drama and will be shot in the UK from July onwards.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “ANNOUNCEMENT… Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma… Director Bejoy Nambiar’s next venture is a revenge drama… Titled #Taish… Will be filmed entirely in #UK from July 2019 onwards… Produced by Nishant Pitti and Bejoy Nambiar.”

A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “Bejoy had been working on the script for a long time and now just the final details are being worked on.”

Advertising

Bejoy Nambiar recently collaborated with Jim Sarbh for his web series Flip.

Jim Sarbh made a mark in the Hindi film industry with his debut film Neerja and has since given some impressive performances. He was seen in Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death in the Gunj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. He was also praised for his performance in Amazon Prime Video web series Made in Heaven.

Amit Sadh was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Neha Sharma had worked with Bejoy Nambiar in 2018’s Solo.

Taish is being produced by Nishant Pitti and Bejoy Nambiar.