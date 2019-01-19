Mark Ruffalo-Keira Knightley’s Begin Again to be remade in Hindi

The critically acclaimed 2014 American musical Begin Again is getting a Hindi remake. The film’s name has not been announced yet but we do know that the Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh.

Speaking about the same, the filmmaker shared, “We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in sound on the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after. The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level – heart, hurt, passion, and above all – music.”

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar shared his excitement about making a fresh album for the film and said, “Begin Again will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album.”

The 2014 film featured Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Levine in pivotal roles and was helmed by John Carney.