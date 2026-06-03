Before Virat-Anushka, Ruby Bhatia sought energy from spirituality, embraced sanyas

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli often make headlines for their spiritual journey and frequent visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj before and after major milestones in their lives. Explaining the significance of spirituality in their lives, Anushka once said, “We gain our energy from there and then perform our duties as an actor and cricketer, and then we return to spirituality.” Long before the celebrity couple embraced this way of life, India’s first VJ, Ruby Bhatia, had adopted a similar philosophy. She credits spirituality for fueling her career as a VJ, actor and television host. However, when family concerns led her away from that path, she eventually left the entertainment industry altogether and embraced sanyas.

‘I sought energy from spirituality’

Speaking about her journey on Aarti Naagpal’s podcast Chitt Ki Baat, Ruby recalled, “The first place I visited after landing in India was ISKCON Juhu. My spiritual journey started there, and almost overnight, I found success. I told myself, ‘First become something and then help people.'” After her marriage to Nitin Balia ended in divorce, Ruby immersed herself fully in spiritual practice.

“From the age of 25 to 30, when I was doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Good Morning India, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, I was a full-fledged ISKCON devotee. I wore a kanthi, tilak, saree, and would go to ISKCON to recharge myself before heading to my shoots. That was my formula,” she said.

However, things changed when she turned 30. “My father became concerned and felt I was becoming too deeply involved. Like any parent, he worried about marriage and children. I left ISKCON, and soon after, I felt like my energy had left me as well.”

ALSO READ | ‘Lost time with my parents’: Manoj Bajpayee says he has wanted to quit acting for a decade

The shift eventually pushed her towards a more intense spiritual quest.

“I took proper sanyas. I switched off my phone, stopped talking to people, and decided to find God properly. I travelled across India, met the Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, and many others. I wanted to find the highest teachings available to humanity. That became my quest.”

Story continues below this ad

Her search, she said, eventually led her to her spiritual guru.

“Then I came across my guru, Paramahansa Yogananda. Through his teachings, I found all my answers. I remained silent for two years. During those years of silence and Kriya Yoga practice, I experienced what I can only describe as finding God.”

‘People think I do drugs’

Ruby revealed that the experience transformed her so profoundly that people often misunderstood the state she was in. “For two years, I was intoxicated with blessings. People assumed I was on drugs because of the way my eyes looked, but it was meditation. My face changed completely after I began meditating because of the bliss I experienced.”

ALSO READ | Why Ranveer Singh exited Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3: Script disputes, slashed budget, Dhurandhar

Story continues below this ad

I eat lunch with Lord Krishna, says Ruby Bhatia

Today, Ruby says spirituality remains an intimate and joyful part of her daily life. In fact, she describes her relationship with Lord Krishna as one of friendship.

“We should have fun with God. I am always sitting with Lord Krishna. I have this new concept now—there are two Gods. One is the God in the sky who sends pandemics and life’s ups and downs. The other is the God who sits beside me as my friend and buddy.”

Describing her conversations with the deity, she added, “Lord Krishna and I often look up and say, ‘We don’t know what’s happening up there either.’ We joke and laugh. Sometimes we sit together in a restaurant while I have lunch. I make it a point to do that. We talk about life and how hectic the week has been. Lord Krishna and I have been friends long before I began my spiritual journey.”

Ruby Bhatia became a household name after joining Channel V as its first-ever VJ in 1994, shortly after relocating to India following her Miss India Canada win. Over the years, she built a successful career in television and films before stepping away in pursuit of a deeply personal spiritual path.

Story continues below this ad

When Anushka Sharma said she finds her strength from spirituality

Speaking with Film Companion Studios, Anushka once shared: “Virat and I are very awkward with the fame we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame, and that’s why we connect so much. We run away from fame and like to be in our own cocoon. We are self-sufficient that way. We don’t see each other as two different people. We are the same people—the male and female version of each other. Our values are exactly the same and we are very spiritual people. First and foremost, we need a spiritual life and then comes what we do professionally. We find our strength from there.”

This article discusses a deeply personal spiritual journey and alternative practices. The experiences shared are personal reflections and should not be viewed as medical, mental health, or professional guidance. For any personal wellness or health concerns, readers should consult a qualified professional.