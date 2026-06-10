Before Rs 370 biryani row, Salman Khan had warned Pranit More: ‘Don’t go below the belt’

In the last few days, stand-up comedian Pranit More has found himself at the centre of intense online criticism after a crowd-work clip from one of his performances sparked widespread outrage on social media. The controversy erupted when an audience member made a remark implying that he expected physical intimacy from a woman because he had spent money on her.

The man recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, and after the woman asked him to drop her home, he expected sexual favours for the money spent on food. He said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi,” (I told her that since I spent Rs 370, I would make sure I got my money’s worth.)” As criticism surrounding the incident continues, an old controversy involving Pranit and Salman Khan has resurfaced online.