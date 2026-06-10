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Before Rs 370 biryani row, Salman Khan had warned Pranit More: ‘Don’t go below the belt’
As Pranit More faces fresh controversy, here's a look back at when Salman Khan called him out for crossing the line.
In the last few days, stand-up comedian Pranit More has found himself at the centre of intense online criticism after a crowd-work clip from one of his performances sparked widespread outrage on social media. The controversy erupted when an audience member made a remark implying that he expected physical intimacy from a woman because he had spent money on her.
The man recounted a date where he spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, and after the woman asked him to drop her home, he expected sexual favours for the money spent on food. He said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi,” (I told her that since I spent Rs 370, I would make sure I got my money’s worth.)” As criticism surrounding the incident continues, an old controversy involving Pranit and Salman Khan has resurfaced online.
When Pranit More crossed the line with Salman Khan
The episode dates back to 2025, when Pranit entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. Around the same time, several clips from the comedian’s older stand-up routines began circulating on social media. In those performances, one particular joke that attracted criticism involved a female audience member wearing a ring similar to Salman’s iconic turquoise bracelet. Referring to the resemblance, Pranit jokingly asked whether she had ever visited the actor’s Panvel farmhouse, a comment that many viewers found inappropriate.
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The matter eventually reached the Bigg Boss stage during the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman addressed the issue directly. Calling out the comedian for jokes he believed crossed the line, the superstar said, “Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joke sahi nahi hai. Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go below the belt.” (I know the things you’ve said about me, and they weren’t right. At that time, you wanted to make people laugh by using my name, and you did that.)
Meanwhile, following the latest uproar, Pranit issued a public apology on Instagram. The audience member in question had also shared an apology.
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