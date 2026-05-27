Before Ranveer Singh, FWICE ‘banned’ Chunky Panday but not Dharmendra or Shatrughan Sinha

The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on Monday, effectively asking its 4 lakh plus members to not work with him. While FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit has clarified it’s not a “ban” because they don’t have the statutory power of a court, he maintains that the directive would be revoked only once the actor decides to appear before them personally and resolves the longstanding issues caused by his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3 this past December.

Not the first actor to be ‘banned’ by FWICE

However, Ranveer isn’t the first actor against whom such a strict stand has been taken by the FWICE. Over the past 10 years, it has issued a non-cooperation directive against celebrities like actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and singer Mika Singh, but that has been mostly over political reasons. The other time when the film body took such swift and strict action was in 1986 when the film industry collectively went on a strike to protest against heavy tax and surcharge imposed on cinema tickets and equipment.