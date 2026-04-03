Before Ranbir, there was Prithviraj: How the Kapoor family’s connection to Lord Ram goes back 93 years

Some legacies announce themselves loudly. Others surface up , years later, when you least expect them. The Kapoor family’s connection to Lord Ram is very much the latter kind.

With the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti this year, the internet understandably erupted. But underneath all the excitement about the visuals, the scale, and the star cast lay a piece of history that deserved far more attention than it received. Ranbir is not the first Kapoor to have carried the weight of that role on screen. His great-grandfather, the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor, did it 93 years ago in a film that, by any reasonable measure, changed the course of Indian cinema.