Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get married, 12 ads which show they always had an electrifying chemistry

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most sought after Bollywood couple right now. And with reports about their impending wedding doing the rounds, fans cannot get enough of any detail that trickles down about their D-Day. So while you continue to wait for any confirmation from either sides, you can keep yourself hooked by either revisiting Ranbir-Alia’s love story, or looking at the various videos and appearances they’ve made together, onscreen and off screen.

Ranbir and Alia first met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmasta. Though Alia had in the past confessed about her fondness for Ranbir, things only paced up when they started shooting for this Ayan Mukerji directorial. And after months of remaining tight lipped about a rumoured relationship, the finally made their first official appearance as a couple in 2018 during Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

The lovebirds continued to give a dose of their brilliant onscreen chemistry in the various TV commercials they appeared in. We list down some of them here. Take a look:

Hindustan Times said in a report that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK House on April 14. Only family members and close friends from the industry like Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are said to be on the guest list. This would be followed by a grand reception on April 17.