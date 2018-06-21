Before IIFA 2018, unforgettable moments from Bollywood’s biggest awards show

IIFA 2018: The 19th edition of IIFA Awards will be held from June 22 to June 24. IIFA 2018: The 19th edition of IIFA Awards will be held from June 22 to June 24.

The 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is going to be held from June 22 to June 24. Just like the previous years, this time too the event is going to be a Bollywood extravaganza with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and others taking the stage. The highlight of the gala evening will be a special performance by yesteryear beauty Rekha who will mesmerize the audience with her oomph and charm. With such an interesting line-up of stars, Bollywood buffs are in for three-days of delightful IIFA mania.

Before we get to witness another set of unforgettable moments from IIFA 2018, here is a look back at the best moments from the much-talked about award ceremony.

1. Salman Khan charmed the audience at IIFA 2017

When Salman takes the stage, there’s not much that he needs to do to get the hearts of his fans racing. And when he decides to croon a line or two of his song “Main Hoon Hero Tera”, it becomes a double bonanza for fans. At IIFA 2017, apart from performing at the awards night, Salman entertained the audience as he sang the Amaal Mallik composition.

Our very own Bhai is going to be entertaining you to no end today evening at 7:00 pm. #IIFA2017 @BeingSalmanKhan @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/L7Tp1R5IV6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 16, 2017

2. Deepika Padukone professed her love for Ranveer Singh at IIFA 2016

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went all out to profess their love for each other at the awards ceremony held in Madrid, Spain. The venue was painted red by the lovebirds as they exchanged flying kisses from the stage. As Deepika danced to the tunes of her 2015 hit Bajirao Mastani song “Deewani Mastani”, Ranveer could not hold himself from cheering for her from the crowd. In return, Deepika showered him with flying kisses and even gestured an ‘I love you’ from the stage itself. Now that’s something you cannot miss watching:

3. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took the audience on a joyride at IIFA 2015

When Bollywood buddies Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor get on the stage, you cannot expect anything less than a laughter riot. Something similar happened at IIFA 2015 when Ranveer and Arjun recreated the climax of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The audience was left in splits as the two actors enacted the scene in Karan Johar, Abbas-Mustan and Anurag Kashyap’s style.

4. Kevin Spacey’s lungi dance with Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2014

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey donned a lungi on hosts Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s insistence. The actor created a memorable moment as he danced with Deepika Padukone on Chennai Express’ song “Lungi Dance.”

5. When John Travolta shook a leg with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra at IIFA 2014

At Tampa Bay, the house was brought down by Hollywood actor John Travolta as he grooved on “Tune Maari Entriyan”. He also performed his dance routine with Bollywood’s favourite dancer Hrithik Roshan.

6. Sridevi’s unforgettable dance performance with Prabhudheva at IIFA 2013

When late actor Sridevi took the stage with dance king Prabhudheva, it got difficult for all to take their eyes off the beautiful actor. Her performance on “Hawa Hawaii” stole the thunder and she became the talking point of that year’s award night.

Sridevi performed at IIFA 2013 with Prabhudheva. Sridevi performed at IIFA 2013 with Prabhudheva.

7. Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor dance on Bachna Ae Haseeno at IIFA 2012

The crowd went berserk when the good-looking father-son duo Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor grooved on the tunes of “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and Neetu Kapoor cheered for the best men of her life from the crowd.

Good looks runs in their genes! #Throwback to when the charmers, #RanbirKapoor & @chintskap swooned us with their performance at IIFA 2012. pic.twitter.com/zIY3gT4Fou — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 3, 2017

8. Amitabh Bachchan did “Kajra Re” with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at IIFA 2011

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai danced with Amitabh Bachchan.

What happens when the Bachchan ‘khandaan’ get together on the stage? The iconic moment happened on the stage of IIFA as Amitabh joined son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they performed on Bunty Aut Babli song

9. Karan Johar took the stage not as a host but as a performer

Back in 2011, Karan surprised all as he danced with Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani and the audience could not stop cheering for the filmmaker.

Sets fire to the stage each time he shakes a leg! A delight to watch always. #Throwback to @karanjohar at IIFA in 2011. pic.twitter.com/k1pWnKGxOR — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 25, 2017

10. Sanjay Dutt receives an award

Sanjay Dutt gives an acceptance speech after winning the IIFA Award. Sanjay Dutt gives an acceptance speech after winning the IIFA Award.

Actor Sanjay Dutt received an award from veteran actor Kabir Bedi and Padmini Kolhapure.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd