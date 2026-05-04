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Before Homebound and Mardaani 2, Vishal Jethwa was an unrecognizable extra in this 2011 show. Watch video
Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa once appeared as an extra in the 2011 television show Parvarrish. Recently, a clip of Vishal from Parvarrish surfaced online and has been making the rounds.
Before playing the villain in Mardaani 2 (2019) and the protagonist in India’s Oscar entry Homebound (2025), Vishal Jethwa spent over a decade working in television. He appeared in several shows, including Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2013), Parvarrish (2015), and Peshwa Bajirao (2017). Recently, a clip of Vishal from Parvarrish surfaced online and has been making the rounds.
A social media user shared a 30-second clip of Vishal Jethwa appearing as an extra in the family drama Parvarrish. The caption read, “Vishal Jethwa’s first uncredited role was as an extra on the 2011 Sony show Parvarrish.” In the clip, Vishal can be seen teasing Aanchal Munjal’s character Raavi Ahuja. He looks completely unrecognizable in the video.
ALSO READ | What Aditya Chopra told Vishal Jethwa before working with Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2: ‘You’re working with a…’
Vishal Jethwa’s first uncredited role was as an extra on the 2011 Sony show "Parvarish."
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As soon as the post was shared on Reddit, fans were swept up in nostalgia and left stunned by Vishal Jethwa’s growth as an actor, recalling his recent film performances. “Imagine this guy played sunny in mardaani 2, what an amazing performance. on a side note, this show was so good,” a comment read. Another person commented, “Man in mardani 2 was so scary I was so scared watching him act. He is such a fine actor.”
“He also played the younger version of the male lead in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. He’s so talented, I hope he gets good projects!” a third comment read. “he is very versatile. Hope he keeps staying humble and doing good work,” a user wrote. “One of the most intimidating villains in recent times. His performance in Mardaani 2. Chills,” read another comment.
On the professional front, Vishal Jethwa’s upcoming projects include Shakti Shalini and Don 3: The Final Chapter.
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