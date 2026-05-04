Before Homebound and Mardaani 2, Vishal Jethwa was an unrecognizable extra in this 2011 show. Watch video

Before playing the villain in Mardaani 2 (2019) and the protagonist in India’s Oscar entry Homebound (2025), Vishal Jethwa spent over a decade working in television. He appeared in several shows, including Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2013), Parvarrish (2015), and Peshwa Bajirao (2017). Recently, a clip of Vishal from Parvarrish surfaced online and has been making the rounds.

A social media user shared a 30-second clip of Vishal Jethwa appearing as an extra in the family drama Parvarrish. The caption read, “Vishal Jethwa’s first uncredited role was as an extra on the 2011 Sony show Parvarrish.” In the clip, Vishal can be seen teasing Aanchal Munjal’s character Raavi Ahuja. He looks completely unrecognizable in the video.