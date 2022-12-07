scorecardresearch
Before Hera Pheri 3, Kartik Aaryan channels Akshay Kumar in new ad: ‘Bachche ki jaan loge kya?’

Kartik Aaryan already stepped into Akshay Kumar's shoes with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but in this new ad, he delivers one of Khiladi Kumar's most iconic dialogues.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan's new ad has him channeling Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan is rumoured to be replacing Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sequel of Hera Pheri. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has not officially announced Hera Pheri 3, it has been confirmed by the stars of the franchise that he will be a part of the film. Meanwhile, Kartik, in a new advertisement for a chips brand, showcased his best Akshay Kumar impression.

The new ad features Kartik Aaryan and director Rohit Shetty. In the ad, Kartik insists on doing his own stunts and sets himself on fire. When Rohit asks for another take, Kartik cheekily replies, “Bachche ki jaan loge kya sir?” The dialogue famously belongs to Akshay Kumar’s Mr and Mrs Khiladi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans were quick to mention the dialogue in the comments section of the post. Some even speculated if Kartik and Rohit might be getting together for a film soon. A fan wrote, “Chennai Express 2 on cards?😋😂🔥.” Another comment read, “The FIRE duo we didn’t see coming 🔥🔥😍😍.” A few fans were reminded of Ranbir Kapoor, who played Agni Astra in the film Brahmastra. “Shivaaaaaaa,” wrote one fan. Another fan commented, “Tum khud ek astra ho agni astra😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently receiving a lot of praise for Freddy. His upcoming films include Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s next. Rohit Shetty is looking forward to the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.

