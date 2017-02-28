Before Baahubali, Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha? Watch video

Prabhas debut in Bollywood was Action Jackson, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn. Prabhas debut in Bollywood was Action Jackson, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn.

Before Baahubali happened, how many of us knew Prabhas? It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this film and the character brought him fame that he wouldn’t have imagined ever in his wildest dreams. While we all are awaiting to see the sequel of this magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion, we are also hearing buzz that Prabhas’ Bollywood debut may happen soon and how Hindi industry’s biggies are eyeing him for their next big projects. However, the truth is that the actor has already made his Bollywood debut but unfortunately, he went unnoticed. Yes, you read that right. The actor had appeared in a Hindi film with Sonakshi Sinha.

Before you start stressing about the film, let us tell you that Prabhas made a cameo appearance for his friend and ace director-choreographer Prabhu Deva in Ajay Devgn’s action film, Action Jackson. In a dance number from the film, Sonakshi and Prabhas are seen shaking a leg. Well, that’s a surprise, isn’t it?

Prabhas has earlier worked with Prabhu Deva in Telugu films, and this small appearance, despite his fame down south, was a sweet gesture of appreciation for the director.

Check out the song starring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhas here:

However, the film did not do well at the box office and that is why, the actor also never really did any other Bollywood projects unlike his contemporary Rana Daggubati, Baahubali’s Bhallaladev, whose grand Bollywood debut in Dum Maaro Dum went on to fetch him quite good roles in the industry.

At present, the actor is prepping up for the release of Baahubali 2, the most awaited film of the year. Director SS Rajamouli had revealed in an interview that the theatrical trailer of the film is ready but due to some production procedure, it is taking time for the team to present the trailer to the audience. Prabhas has worked on Baahubali for almost five years, without appearing in any other film. It is rumoured that after wrapping up this iconic film, the actor would get back to his romantic avatar.

