Before Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan read Jhund’s script. Here’s what happened next

Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s latest release Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, is based on the story of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who empowered street kids by making them come together to form a football team. While Jhund has opened to a mixed response, critics have praised Amitabh’s performance in the film.

Recently, the story behind Bachchan’s casting in Jhund came to light. Before Big B, Aamir Khan got to hear the script of Jhund and recommended the veteran actor’s name for the lead role. He even convinced the megastar to come on board.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In a statement, Big B said, “I remember when I discussed that (Jhund) with Aamir. He told me I must do this film. And you know what happens when Aamir endorses something.”

Earlier this week, a video of Aamir Khan reacting to Jhund post its screening was shared by producers T-Series on YouTube. In the video, the actor had said, ““What a film! My god, bohot hi behatareen film thi! (It was a brilliant film!).”

He added, “I don’t have any words, because it is a very surprising film. Jo kuch humne seekha hai 20-30 saalon mein wo sab…uska football bana diya! Bachchan sahab ne kya kaam kiya. Unhone ek se ek film ki hai apne career mein, but this is one of his best films (Whatever we have learnt in the past two-three decades while making movies, you have made a football out of that whole thing! And what work has Bachchan sir done in the movie! He has done many good films in his career, but this is one of his best works till date).”

Dhanush was also full of praise for the sports drama. He called it a ‘masterpiece’ and said that he was very fortunate to have watched the film.