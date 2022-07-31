scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Bear Grylls says he is looking forward to take a female icon on adventure: ‘Would love to hear Priyanka Chopra’s story’

Bear Grylls opens up about his journey in India and his long standing wish of taking a female icon for the adventure.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 3:32:31 pm
Bear Grylls talks about his experience working with Indian celebrities. (Photo: Bear Grylls, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Bear Grylls has revealed that he is eager to embark on an adventure with a female icon, like Priyanka Chopra. Grylls, who recently worked with Ranveer Singh, said that he is looking  forward to the journey with a female star, saying, “will happen and soon”. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Grylls talked about previously  taking Nick Jonas on an adventure with him. He said, “Priyanka Chopra would be incredible – I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story.”

Grylls also revealed about Ranveer and his personality in general. He said, “Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude — those qualities shone bright from Ranveer. In return all I seek to give him is encouragement to keep living as he is”.

After embarking on a number of adventures, Grylls became famous for his television show Man Vs Wild. He has been on adventures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and actors such as Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Talking about his journey in India, he said, “The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian super stars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart.”

