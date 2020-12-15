Be better human beings, have more empathy: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and on his six-month death anniversary on Monday, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to share what “Sushant would have asked of his extended family.”

Vishal shared his thoughts in five tweets detailing how Sushant lived his life and what he would have wanted from his fans.

Vishal Kirti imagined Sushant Singh Rajput’s expectations as “To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy.”

(1/5) 6 months have passed since Sushant’s passing.Stepping into his shoes, I’ll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more,to be more discerning,to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

He added, “Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you.”

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is still underway and addressing that, Vishal wrote, “The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honourable things to commemorate Sushant.”

He concluded, “In the honor of Sushant’s memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around.”

