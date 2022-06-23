‘Amitabh Bachchan is the Marlon Brando, Elvis of India’: Baz Luhrmann

Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 movie The Great Gatsby. The Indian megastar left such an impression on the director that he is still enchanted by the charisma of Big B. While promoting his upcoming film Elvis, Baz said that, in his view, Amitabh Bachchan is “not only the Elvis of India but also the Marlon Brando of India”.

In Elvis, Tom Hanks plays the role of Elvis Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. In an interview with NDTV, Baz compared the aura of Tom and Big B and said, “Tom Hanks is easily the Amitabh Bachchan of America and I mean it.” The director said that he keeps talking about the Sholay star because “I miss him so much”.

Baz Luhrmann further said that Amitabh Bachchan and Tom Hanks are very similar artistes. “I think about him and I think about Tom, they are so very similar. Amitabh would bring not just his performance to the set but also the energy, inspiration, and wisdom. I saw that on the sets of The Great Gatsby. I remember a moment between him and Leonardo and that was a quiet chat. I knew Leonardo felt that he was listening to wisdom and Tom did exactly that with Austin in Elvis. It’s so touching and so rare when an older actor is passing the baton to the new generation,” he said.

Elvis, which stars Austin Butler in the lead role, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where it received a 12-minute standing ovation. Austin has received tremendous praise for his performance in the film. As of now, the movie has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 108 reviews.

Elvis releases in Indian theatres on June 24.