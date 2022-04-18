Bawaal first look: A dapper Varun Dhawan rides a bike in Lucknow streets

The first look of Varun Dhawan in his upcoming movie Bawaal is here. The film is being directed by Dangal and Chhichhore’s Nitesh Tiwari and Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead.

The image shows Dhawan riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Lucknow. He is clad in a blue T-shirt and grey trousers and is also wearing sunglasses. The bike is in motion, and Dhawan has his right hand raised, as though waving to the camera.

A press release said the shot was filmed on the streets of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, also known called the City of Nawabs. He was earlier spotted riding the bike in Kanpur as well, and as per reports he was challaned by the city’s police for not wearing a helmet.

Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with #JanhviKapoor♥️ Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes pic.twitter.com/jPm9GIeV0s — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 30, 2022

Bawaal is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nadiadwala and Tiwari had worked on Chhichhore as well.

Late last month, Dhawan had announced the film on his social media handles. He wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.” The poster in red read ‘National award winners Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala proudly bring to you Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’.

Apart from Bawaal, Dhawan also has two more releases in the pipeline: Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a comedy-drama with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani and comedy-horror Bhediya, directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik. Both the films are slated to release this year.

Earlier, Dhawan had announced that he will debut in OTT space soon amid reports suggesting he might appear in Amazon’s Citadel. “I love it (the platform). Something big and interesting is coming. But it won’t be released this year. I am excited about it,” Dhawan had said without divulging details during a media interaction.

Bawaal releases on April 7, 2023.