Batwara 1947’s first look posters: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta lead Partition-era drama

The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the film’s character posters, introducing audiences to the people at the heart of the Partition-era drama. The first look posters introduce us with character played by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Batwara 1947 look posters

Sharing the posters on social media, the team wrote, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all.” The film is slated to release in theatres on August 14.

The newly released posters spotlight the ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh. The posters portray characters who endured one of history’s most turbulent periods, showcasing their strength and determination as they navigated a world divided by conflict.