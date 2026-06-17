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Batwara 1947’s first look posters: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta lead Partition-era drama
The makers of Batwara 1947 have released a series of character posters featuring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare and others.
The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the film’s character posters, introducing audiences to the people at the heart of the Partition-era drama. The first look posters introduce us with character played by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, and Abhimanyu Singh.
Batwara 1947 look posters
Sharing the posters on social media, the team wrote, “In a world torn apart, their story was a testament to courage. Meet the people who lived through it all.” The film is slated to release in theatres on August 14.
The newly released posters spotlight the ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh. The posters portray characters who endured one of history’s most turbulent periods, showcasing their strength and determination as they navigated a world divided by conflict.
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Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 seeks to bring to life stories of ordinary people navigating extraordinary circumstances. The posters emphasize themes of courage, hope and resilience amid one of the most defining chapters in Indian history.
The film is directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues alongside Wajahat Asghar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the project boasts music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the period drama.
More about the film
The film was previously titled Lahore 1947. Earlier this month, the makers officially announced its new title, Batwara 1947, while unveiling a powerful motion poster that offered the first glimpse into the Partition-based drama and confirmed its theatrical release date. The motion poster ends on a striking visual of Sunny Deol standing at the centre with a blazing torch in hand, symbolising resilience amid chaos. Behind him stand Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, both wearing expressions of fear and uncertainty, hinting at the emotional turmoil faced by their characters. The video concludes with the reveal of the title Batwara 1947, setting the tone for the film’s poignant historical narrative.
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The film also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi three decades after Ghatak.
The film Batwara 1947 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year as it prepares to hit cinemas on Independence Day weekend.
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