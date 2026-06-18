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Batwara 1947 teaser: Sunny Deol chooses courage amid chaos and bloodshed. Watch
Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, on the eve of India's Independence Day.
After Ikkis and Main Vapas Aaunga, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is set to bring his take on one of the most defining chapters in Indian history—the Partition of India—with Batwara 1947. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, offering a glimpse of characters played by Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh, among others.
The over one-minute-long teaser opens with a powerful voiceover: “Hindustan, after a great struggle and countless sacrifices, finally won her freedom from centuries of slavery. But tragically, the country was divided into two.” The visuals that follow paint a grim picture of the Partition era. A steam-engine train races through the landscape as panic-stricken crowds run for safety. Homes burn in the background, capturing the chaos and devastation that accompanied India’s independence in 1947.
Watch Batwara 1947 teaser here:
The narration continues: “In the name of religion, humanity was being butchered.”
Soon, viewers are introduced to Abhimanyu Singh’s menacing character, who appears consumed by violence and vengeance. “The streets will be flooded with blood!” he declares. The teaser then shifts focus to the film’s key characters, played by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.
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One of the teaser’s standout moments comes during a tense face-off between Sunny Deol and Abhimanyu Singh. Challenging him to a fight, Abhimanyu asks, “Panga lena hai (Want a fight)?” To this, Sunny responds in his trademark style, “I don’t intend to, but I wouldn’t mind it either.” The teaser concludes with the line: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage.”
The team behind Batwara 1947
Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, on the eve of India’s Independence Day. The film boasts an impressive technical team. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the music, while celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned the songs. Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty serves as the sound designer, and National Film Award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan is behind the camera.
Batwara 1947 was originally Lahore 1947
Interestingly, the project was originally titled Lahore 1947. However, the makers later renamed it Batwara 1947, reportedly to avoid potential political controversies and geopolitical sensitivities amid strained India-Pakistan relations. The new title was officially unveiled through a motion poster released on June 9. The film is based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat’s celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, which explores themes of identity, belonging and humanity in the aftermath of Partition.
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