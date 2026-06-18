Batwara 1947 teaser: Sunny Deol chooses courage amid chaos and bloodshed. Watch

After Ikkis and Main Vapas Aaunga, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is set to bring his take on one of the most defining chapters in Indian history—the Partition of India—with Batwara 1947. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, offering a glimpse of characters played by Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh, among others.

The over one-minute-long teaser opens with a powerful voiceover: “Hindustan, after a great struggle and countless sacrifices, finally won her freedom from centuries of slavery. But tragically, the country was divided into two.” The visuals that follow paint a grim picture of the Partition era. A steam-engine train races through the landscape as panic-stricken crowds run for safety. Homes burn in the background, capturing the chaos and devastation that accompanied India’s independence in 1947.