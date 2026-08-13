Batwara 1947 Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol film ‘deeply sensitive, moving’, says first review

Batwara 1947 Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s much-awaited period drama is ready to take over the Independence Day weekend.

Batwara 1947 Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 14, 2026, and the film has registered a steady response in advance bookings.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk’s latest Day 1 advance booking report, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has sold around 34,246 tickets across more than 6,700 shows in India. The film has generated approximately Rs 95.09 lakh gross in pre-sales, with the data excluding blocked seats.

Story continues below this ad The report further states that when blocked seats are included, the potential gross from advance bookings stands at around Rs 2.87 crore. Also read | Sunny Deol eats desi ghee and samosas at 68: ‘I workout everyday, feel like a young hero’ The advance booking numbers suggest that Batwara 1947 is building momentum as it heads into the Independence Day weekend. The film’s release on August 14 gives it the advantage of a national holiday on August 15, which could help its theatrical performance if audience word of mouth proves positive. However, the film is facing competition from Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. Early advance-booking trends have placed Awarapan 2 ahead of Batwara 1947, making the Independence Day weekend an interesting box-office clash. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that Batwara 1947 could open at around Rs 7-9 crore net on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles. The film is backed by Aamir Khan. Live Updates Aug 13, 2026 05:40 PM IST Batwara 1947 trails Awarapan 2 While Awarapan 2 is benefiting from the nostalgia surrounding the 2007 cult film Awarapan and Emraan Hashmi’s loyal fan base, Batwara 1947 is banking on Sunny Deol’s strong mass appeal. Trade analysts believe Awarapan 2 has the stronger opening-day momentum, although word of mouth could ultimately determine which film wins the Independence Day box-office battle. Aug 13, 2026 05:25 PM IST Batwara 1947: 'A beautifully made film with a powerful message' Talking more about Batwara 1947's cast members, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani said, "@azmishabana18 , @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling. Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special. Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message — Batwara 1947 is a must-watch. #batwara1947 #aamirkhan." Aug 13, 2026 05:16 PM IST Ramesh Taurani calls Batwara 1947 'a powerful reminder of humanity' Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani has given a glowing first review to Batwara 1947, calling the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer a deeply sensitive and moving film. Sharing the review, he wrote via Instagram, "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history. @iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen."

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