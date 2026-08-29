Batwara 1947 failed as people couldn’t accept Sunny Deol as a Muslim: Shabana Azmi

Batwara 1947, released on August 14, has tanked at the box office, with the film earning just Rs 53 crore so far. In contrast, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released on the same day, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. Reflecting on the film’s poor box-office performance and its reception among audiences, actor Shabana Azmi, who plays an important role in Batwara 1947, said people may be unable to accept Sunny Deol playing a Muslim character. She compared it to Amitabh Bachchan, who, despite being the biggest star of his time, played Muslim characters with ease and was widely accepted in those roles.

In a conversation with Zoom, Shabana Azmi said, “Firstly, I am very surprised at the total box office disaster that Batwara 1947 has been because I am surrounded by people who come and tell me they have loved the film. They tell me that they loved the message. A lot of them feel that it is very important to speak about humanity in today’s environment. On the other hand, people didn’t go to the theatre and the ones who did, they walked out with confused reactions.”