Batwara 1947 box office Day 7: Sunny Deol film sinks to Rs 1.35 cr; Awarapan 2 leads

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has completed its first week in theatres with a worldwide gross of Rs 47.62 crore. However, the Partition drama has failed to sustain the momentum it showed on Independence Day, when its collection jumped sharply to Rs 13.50 crore. Till now, Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 39.87 crore in Indiaafter 7 days, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 47.62 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial earned Rs 1.35 crore net in India on Day 7. The film recorded around 8% overall occupancy across 5,930 shows on Thursday. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 33.60 crore, while its India gross is Rs 39.87 crore.

The film earned Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 7, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 7.75 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 47.62 crore.

Batwara 1947 box office collection: Day 1 to Day 7

Batwara 1947 opened at Rs 5.75 crore on August 14 and got a big boost the following day. On Independence Day, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore, its best single-day performance so far.

The film then dropped to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. Its collections fell further once the holiday period ended, with the film earning Rs 2 crore on Monday, Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday. Day 7 saw another dip, with the film managing Rs 1.35 crore.

The occupancy trend reflects the same slowdown. After opening with about 15% occupancy, Batwara 1947 saw its best response on Independence Day, when occupancy climbed to 34%. It fell to 22% on Sunday and remained in the low double digits through most of the weekdays before dropping to 8% on Thursday.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The gap between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Both films released on August 14, but Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action sequel has emerged as the clear winner of the box-office clash.

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Awarapan 2 earned Rs 6 crore net in India on Day 7, taking its domestic total to Rs 113.50 crore. Its overseas collection on the seventh day stood at Rs 1 crore, taking the overseas total to Rs 26.30 crore. The film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 161.67 crore after seven days.

As audience demand has tilted towards Awarapan 2, the Sunny Deol-starrer has been losing shows. The film dropped from more than 8,700 shows on its opening day to 5,930 shows on Day 7, while Awarapan 2 had 10,832 shows across India on the seventh day. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has added more than 1,800 shows over the past week.

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What is Batwara 1947 about?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

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The film draws from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The play centres on a Muslim family that moves to Lahore after Partition and finds an elderly Hindu woman still living in the house they have been allotted. The story explores displacement, communal tensions and the human cost of Partition.

The film was earlier titled Lahore 1947 and also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Santoshi nearly three decades after their collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Can Batwara 1947 recover at the box office?

The film now heads into its second weekend with a lot riding on its performance. Its Independence Day collection of Rs 13.50 crore remains its biggest single-day haul, but the sharp fall through the weekdays shows that it has not been able to build sustained momentum.

The arrival of Yash-starrer Toxic on August 26 could put further pressure on Batwara 1947 as exhibitors make room for the new release.