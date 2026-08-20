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Sunny Deol’s Border 2 earned 6 times of Batwara 1947 in 6 days, mints Rs 45 crore worldwide
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 45 crore in six days, which is 1/6th of what Border 2 earnd in the same period.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6: Fans don’t seem too impressed with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, and the box office numbers make that quite evident. In six days, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 45.42 crore, which is quite less for a film mounted on a massive scale. The film opened at Rs 5.75 crore, it saw a massive jump on day 2, collecting Rs 13.50 crore. However, it crashed again on day 3, and as the weekdays began, the film’s collection have been declining sharply.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 1.40 crore across 6,475 shows on its sixth day, with an occupancy of 9%. The excitement around the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol failed to translate into footfall in theatres. The film also appears to have failed to impress audiences.
Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which was made primarily for fans despite its predecessor underperforming at the box office about 19 years ago, has crossed the Rs 160 crore mark worldwide. On day 6, the film earned Rs 6.75 crore despite it being a working day. It had around 11,000 shows, recording an occupancy of 16%.
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Sunny Deol has had a strong run over the last three years, particularly with Gadar 2 and Border 2. However, Jaat had moderate earnings, and Ikka released directly on Netflix. Sunny Deol will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman.
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 also marked Preity Zinta’s comeback to the big screen after eight years. The actor has had limited work in Bollywood over the past decade, with no major box office hits during the period.
It remains to be seen whether the film can gain momentum over the weekend, as the Independence Day weekend largely failed to work in its favour, barring the massive collection it recorded on Independence Day (Saturday). The film might soon get wiped out of the theatres as Yash-starrer Toxic is set to release on August 26.
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