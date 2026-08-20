Sunny Deol’s Border 2 earned 6 times of Batwara 1947 in 6 days, mints Rs 45 crore worldwide

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6: Fans don’t seem too impressed with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, and the box office numbers make that quite evident. In six days, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 45.42 crore, which is quite less for a film mounted on a massive scale. The film opened at Rs 5.75 crore, it saw a massive jump on day 2, collecting Rs 13.50 crore. However, it crashed again on day 3, and as the weekdays began, the film’s collection have been declining sharply.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned just Rs 1.40 crore across 6,475 shows on its sixth day, with an occupancy of 9%. The excitement around the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol failed to translate into footfall in theatres. The film also appears to have failed to impress audiences.