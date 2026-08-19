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Batwara 1947 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 43 cr; another flop for Aamir Khan
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Sunny Deol after 30 years has not fetched desired results as the film has only earned Rs 43 crore worldwide.
Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol, is crawling at the domestic box office, especially in comparison to Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. Batwara 1947 had a mediocre start at the box office, and while there was a slight uptick in the film’s collection during the weekdays, the weekdays have been quite disappointing.
Batwara 1947 box office collection
Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2.25 crore from around 6,600 shows on Tuesday (day 5), a slight rise from Rs 2 crore across 6,771 shows on Monday (day 4). Witnessing over a 60% fall, the film failed the Monday test. It earned Rs 7.25 crore from 7,239 screens on Sunday (day 3), almost a 50% decline from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 13.50 crore across 8,071 shows, on the occasion of Independence Day.
ALSO READ | ‘With Awarapan 2, I wanted to reclaim the box office failure of the first film’: Vishesh Bhatt
Batwara 1947 released on August 14 at Rs 5.75 crore, before it saw a more than 120% hike the following day. After five days, the total box office collection in India now stands at Rs 30.75 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. While the film has finally managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark, that’s almost one-third of what Awarapan 2 has amassed within the same period, Rs 100.75 crore. Batwara 1947’s worldwide total currently stands at Rs 43.29 crore.
Batwara 1947 vs Border 2
When compared to the other Sunny Deol release this year, Border 2, the first five-day domestic box office collection of Batwara 1947 is disappointing. Border 2 collected Rs 200 cr in the same period.
In fact, that film, also starring Varun Dhawan, earned Rs 30 crore in India on its opening day itself, almost as much as what Batwara 1947 has garnered within the first five days. However, unlike Border 2, which is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 seminal war drama Border, Batwara 1947 isn’t a sequel, but an adaptation of Asgar Wajahat’s 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai.
However, Batwara 1947 has managed to earn far more in five days what this year’s previous films, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, could mint in their lifetime. Vir Das’ directorial debut and action comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos managed only Rs 5.52 crore during its India box office run back in January. Similarly, Sunil Patel’s romantic comedy Ek Din, starring Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and marking Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, also concluded its India box office run at Rs 3.79 crore back in May.
Batwara 1947, also starring Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Sharma, reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years. The actor-director duo had a hattrick of hits in the 1990s, including 1990 vigilante action drama Ghayal, 1993 courtroom drama Damini, and 1996 action thriller Ghatak.
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