Batwara 1947 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 43 cr; another flop for Aamir Khan

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, headlined by Sunny Deol, is crawling at the domestic box office, especially in comparison to Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. Batwara 1947 had a mediocre start at the box office, and while there was a slight uptick in the film’s collection during the weekdays, the weekdays have been quite disappointing.

Batwara 1947 box office collection

Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2.25 crore from around 6,600 shows on Tuesday (day 5), a slight rise from Rs 2 crore across 6,771 shows on Monday (day 4). Witnessing over a 60% fall, the film failed the Monday test. It earned Rs 7.25 crore from 7,239 screens on Sunday (day 3), almost a 50% decline from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 13.50 crore across 8,071 shows, on the occasion of Independence Day.