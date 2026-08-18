Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 4: At Rs 40 cr, Sunny Deol film earns 1/5th of Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 4: Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 released in theatres ahead of Independence Day and after four days, it seems like the film has already lost its momentum. The film failed the Monday test and recorded abysmal collections on its first weekday as it only collected Rs 2 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to Rs 40.20 crore, and its India net collections to Rs 28.5 crore.

Batwara 1947 released alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 which has clearly emerged as the winner out of the two. On its first Monday, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore, and its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 130.82 crore. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Batwara 1947 will be able to even cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

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On Monday, Batwara 1947 had over 6,700 shows in India, which is 2,000 shows lesser than its opening day, when it earned Rs 5.75 crore in India. On Saturday, which was Independence Day, the film made Rs 13.5 crore, and on Sunday, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore. The film’s collections on Monday recorded a crash of over 72 percent. The occupancy was limited to 10.21 percent with the Delhi-NCR region playing 680 shows, at 11 percent occupancy, and the Mumbai region playing around 400 shows, at 9.5 percent occupancy.

Border 2, Gadar 2, Jaat performed better than Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947, which is produced by Aamir Khan, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also stars Preity Zinta has performed even worse than Sunny’s theatrical release, Jaat. On its first Monday, Jaat earned Rs 7.25 crore. The film went on to make Rs 118.85 crore worldwide, and a net collection of Rs 88.72 crore in India.

His last release, Border 2, earned Rs 20 crore on its first Monday, when it released during Republic Day weekend 2026. The film earned Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Sunny’s comeback film, Gadar 2, which led to Sunny’s collaboration with Aamir, was a box office juggernaut and earned Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday. It eventually collected Rs 686 crore worldwide. Gadar 2 also released on Independence Day weekend.

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Aamir Khan’s productions track record

With Batwara 1947 performing poorly at the box office, this is another film from Aamir Khan’s production company that has failed to make a mark at the ticket counters. In 2026, the company released Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer Ek Din, and Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jassos; both these films performed terribly at the box office.

In 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres, which also starred Aamir in the lead role. The film only made Rs 167 crore in India, which wasn’t seen as impressive, given the hype that was created before the release. 2023’s Laapataa Ladies, which was directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, was not a hit at the box office, and later found appreciation on streaming. Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022, was also a massive failure for Aamir.

It is yet to be seen if Batwara 1947 can pull a Laapataa Ladies, but that will be known only when it releases on streaming.